Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caught On Camera, Davie, Davie Police, Local TV, Pistol Whipping

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man faces serious charges after surveillance cameras show him pistol-whipping another man inside a Davie store.

Police said it happened late on August 19 at the A-Z convenience store on State Road 84 in Davie.

Surveillance video shows a man trying to leave the store when he found himself being attacked by two men.

Cameras showed the victim, who was identified as Roy Diesfeld, defending himself as best as he could.

Footage shows Roberto Gonzalez and another man swinging at Diesfeld.

Police say a gun fell out of Gonzalez’s waistband and then he grabbed the gun and beat Diesfeld in the head with it.

Gonzalez ran away, but police say they later found him in a nearby bar.

He picked up five charges, including aggravated battery and assault.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s