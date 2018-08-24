Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man faces serious charges after surveillance cameras show him pistol-whipping another man inside a Davie store.

Police said it happened late on August 19 at the A-Z convenience store on State Road 84 in Davie.

Surveillance video shows a man trying to leave the store when he found himself being attacked by two men.

Cameras showed the victim, who was identified as Roy Diesfeld, defending himself as best as he could.

Footage shows Roberto Gonzalez and another man swinging at Diesfeld.

Police say a gun fell out of Gonzalez’s waistband and then he grabbed the gun and beat Diesfeld in the head with it.

Gonzalez ran away, but police say they later found him in a nearby bar.

He picked up five charges, including aggravated battery and assault.