DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Vienna Café & Wine bar is a true hidden gem in West Broward.

Located off State Road 84 between Pine Island and Nob Hill Road, this charming eatery is owned by Danish native Per Jacobsen whose has had a long career in the culinary world here in South Florida.

He opened Vienna Cafe and Wine Bar 20 years ago and has never looked back.

“It’s a destination restaurant. Most people make reservations for dinner, even for lunch because we do fill up so it’s been good. After they did new 595 project we kind of got hidden from the highway but we had already had been here 15 years at that time, so we were already a destination place,” said Jacobsen.

The success of Vienna Cafe, Per says, is a result of hard work, good food and service and word of mouth.

“What’s the vibe?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“There are 2 things we don’t have here. We don’t have a microwave oven and we don’t have TV, so people come here for the ambiance, a little background music. The entertainment is yourself, the people you’re here with and the food,” he explained.

“I love that,” said Petrillo.

The decor, like the food, is classical European Style. The place feels like an inviting cottage, with warm woods and simple flowers on the tables. Wines are paired with food.

Petrillo sipped on a New Zealand sauvignon blanc called White Haven.

Inside the kitchen Chef Kevin is busy preparing their tasting dishes with fire and flair. First up Sambuca Shrimp.

“This is one of our classic appetizers. Good quality shrimp, quickly sautéed, sun-dried tomatoes, shallots inflamed with Sambuca, a little white wine and you have this flavor,” said Per.

“The Sambuca gives it a little woot woot,” laughed Petrillo. “Delicious.”

Next, their signature Danish Meatballs made with pork, beef, and veal. It served with homemade pickled cucumbers and Danish Style Rye bread.

“My mom is from Scandinavia, so I grew up on this kind of food. I feel like I’m back in her country this truly a beautiful Danish meatball,” said Per.

“You truly feel like you are in Europe, it’s a lovely, delicate flavor and not heavy,” said Petrillo.

Finally, A Vienna Cafe favorite: Potato Crusted Salmon with red wine sauce and fresh steamed asparagus.

“I love the crunch of the potatoes on one side, the softness of the fish, and crunch on the other side. The red wine sauce brings it all together,” Petrillo said.

Vienna Cafe and Wine Bar is opened 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Brunch on the weekends at 10am.

For more info viennawinebar.com