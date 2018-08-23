Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a shooting at a gas station near Ft. Lauderdale.

It happened during an attempted robbery at a Marathon gas station at 3090 Sunrise Boulevard around 3 a.m.

CBS4’s Amber Diaz said evidence markers on the ground in front the gas station store marked three bullet casings.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the person who was injured took off to a safe location and was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said the injured person is expected to be okay.

