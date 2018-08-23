Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More disturbing allegations surfacing against Christopher Falzone who was arrested last week on charges of molesting a ten-year-old girl at a Fort Lauderdale summer camp.

Civil attorney Jeff Herman claims that Falzone molested several girls while he was teaching third grade at Renaissance Charter in Cooper City last year.

“He would stick his hand under their skirts and sometimes in their underwear,” Herman said Thursday speaking in front of the school.

Herman has filed a lawsuit against the charter school on behalf of a mother who says her daughter was molested when she was a 9-year-old student at Renaissance.

He says when the girl saw that Falzone was arrested last week she told her mother about the alleged abuse.

It turns out Falzone was investigated when he was a substitute teacher at Sheridan Hills elementary in Hollywood five years ago.

Several girls reported inappropriate touching. One claimed in a police report that Falzone had “reached under her skirt and touched the upper part of her private part.”

Falzone was questioned and told police if there was any touching “it was for a brief moment and not for any sexual gratification,” the Broward State Attorney’s office chose not to prosecute.

Herman says Renaissance charter was told about the Hollywood investigation last year and should have acted.

“They put these girls in harm’s way and kept them there,” said Herman.

Renaissance Charter responded to Herman’s allegations in a statement which reads in part: Our highest priority is the safety and security of our students.

When we were made aware of the allegations and arrest, we took prompt action and terminated the employee.

We are saddened by someone like Mr. Herman whose background shows that he tries to exploit school districts and charter schools for financial gain.