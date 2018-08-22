Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than one million Floridians have already cast ballots in the August 28 primaries, according to the Florida Division of Elections, but time is running out to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

The deadline is today, Wednesday, August 22 to seek a vote-by-mail ballot for next Tuesday’s Primary Election. The request must be made by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and all mail-in ballots have to be received by 7:00 p.m. August 28.

If you don’t request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday August 26 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Where to vote early?

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

Of course, if you don’t vote-by-mail or vote early, then you’ll have to go old-school and vote in person on Election Day, Tuesday August 28.

Things to remember about the Primary Election.

Florida is a “closed primary” state, which means only voters registered with a political party may vote in that party’s Primary Election. One exception: If all the candidates are running as members of the same party, the primary is open to all eligible voters. All voters can also vote in nonpartisan elections for judges and school board members.