MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in North Miami Beach went door to door in one neighborhood Wednesday morning, handing out flyers in hopes of tracking down a killer.

Barkley Sanon, 25, was gunned down just before midnight on Friday, Aug. 18th, in the 1500 block of NE 164th Street.

Captain Juan Pinilos said Sanon, a transient who spent much of his time in Miami, got in a physical altercation with several men before he was shot to death.

Pinilos and several other officers talked with residents and business owners in the area where Sanon was killed to see if they knew anything about the murder.

“I heard a lot of arguing going on around the bus stop where the incident happened, so I climbed up the wall to see if I could see anything, I couldn’t see nothing, so I was climbing down the wall and that’s when I heard like the first six shots pop off. I jumped down and I heard two more shots so I started running, that’s when I seen the man on the floor,” said Carlo Ceccarelli.

“It was a real coward move because, at the end of the day, whatever was going on between him and whoever, it could have been like a whole different ending to that, you know,” he added.

Store owner Mohammad Huda saw Sanon moments before he was killed.

“I saw him when he came into the store. He didn’t say anything. He went to the bathroom and he left,” said Huda. “I feel sorry. This was a good guy, a good guy.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).