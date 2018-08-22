Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – Sheriff’s officials in Orlando have arrested the mother of a 3-year-old girl who was left inside a hot car.

Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Jeff Williamson said in a news release that someone noticed the child inside the car parked outside the juvenile detention center on Tuesday afternoon and talked her into opening the car door.

Williamson says the person then brought the child inside the building. She was sweating, but didn’t appear to be in distress. Paramedics took her to the hospital where she was treated and released.

The detention center staff found 38-year-old Chandra Cuyler and deputies arrested her. She’s facing child neglect charges.

Jail records don’t say whether she has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

