MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida congressman is demanding immediate hearings about President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney’s assertion that ‘candidate Trump’ directed him to break the law.

Michael Cohen, at one time the fixer Trump who said he would take a bullet for him, has tossed a legal hand grenade right in the middle of the Trump White House.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight charges, two of which implicated Trump as participating in a crime, violating campaign contribution laws involving hush money paid to silence two women who claim they had sexual relations with Trump.

Cohen told the judge that the payments to the women were “at the direction of the candidate and for the purpose of influencing the election for president in 2016.”

Rep. Ted Deutch is demanding immediate hearings into that assertation.

“There are too many members of Congress whose allegiance is not first and foremost, as it should be, to the Constitution, it’s to the defense of the President,” said Deutch.

Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis said his client specifically stated under oath Trump directed him to commit a crime, making Trump, as much guilty of that felony as Cohen.

Cohen said he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130-thousand right before the election to keep her quiet. Trump initially denied knowing about the payment.

The President and Cohen seemed to part ways in July when Cohen released a secret recording of his conversation with then-candidate Trump about payments related to a Playboy model who claims she also had an affair with Trump.

Davis said Cohen will tell the truth to any authority including a congressional committee and that’s exactly what Deutch wants.