MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Hialeah man.

Carlos Arcia Rodriguez, 71, was last seen at his home at 466 W 41st Place Monday morning. He told his family he was going to the Marquez Pharmacy on W 16th Avenue, but he never returned home.

Rodriguez takes medication for high blood pressure and has been experiencing memory loss.

He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue pants. He was driving a 2001 navy blue Mitsubishi Montero Sport with tag number DAU Y29.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hialeah police at (305) 687-2525.

