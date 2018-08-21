Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The start of the school year came with new measures to secure schools and enhancements for student safety.

Limiting points of entry, upgraded video security systems, student ID badges, and an armed law enforcement officer at every school were just a few of the changes.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office wants to make it easier to report anything that seems out of the ordinary that could be deemed suspicious. So they’ve launched the SaferWatch app.

The SaferWatch app gives students, parents and school staff the ability to send text, photo, video, and audio tips about possible school threats directly to sheriff’s investigators. The app also automatically tags the location of the incident so investigators know where its happening

Instances of bullying, perceived threats, or suspicious activity in hallways, classrooms, or school courtyards can be reported as they happen.

Using the app’s geofencing technology, organizations and law enforcement are able to send mass alert notifications to users based on their location.

The app is available at Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store and works for any school in Broward County.