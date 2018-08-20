Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Archdiocese of Miami, Church Theft, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — After being accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the church, a South Florida priest has resigned.

The Archdiocese of Miami said they reviewed the financial records of St. Coleman Catholic Church in Pompano Beach after receiving reports that Father Henryk Pawelec was diverting money.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski said the breach of trust “saddens and disappoints” him.

The diocese said Pawelec has paid the money back to St. Coleman, but he still could face legal action after the church reported the incident to the state attorney’s office.

Parish Administrator Father Michael Garcia has taken Pawelec’s place.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s