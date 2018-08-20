Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — After being accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the church, a South Florida priest has resigned.

The Archdiocese of Miami said they reviewed the financial records of St. Coleman Catholic Church in Pompano Beach after receiving reports that Father Henryk Pawelec was diverting money.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski said the breach of trust “saddens and disappoints” him.

The diocese said Pawelec has paid the money back to St. Coleman, but he still could face legal action after the church reported the incident to the state attorney’s office.

Parish Administrator Father Michael Garcia has taken Pawelec’s place.

