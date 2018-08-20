Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s amazing how quickly some athletes can turn on their former teams after putting on a new uniform.

Now that Ndamukong Suh has moved on, he finds the Miami Dolphins’ soft run defense funny.

The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle posted a comment on Instagram under a video of a 71-yard touchdown run by Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey against Miami in an exhibition game Friday.

“Right up the Gut lol,” wrote Suh, who is now with the Los Angeles Rams.

The comment may reflect lingering hard feelings by Suh, who was cut last offseason by the Dolphins when they decided they could no longer afford his huge contract.

Even with Suh, Miami had a poor run defense last year.

The Dolphins surrendered 110.5 rushing yards per game and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2017, finishing with a disappointing 6-10 record.

Suh isn’t the only former Dolphins player to speak out against the team.

Jarvis Landry already has a beer named after him in South Florida to recognize how salty he’s been towards the Dolphins since being traded to Cleveland earlier this year.

