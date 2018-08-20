Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A judge is throwing a proposed amendment dealing with charter schools off the November ballot.

Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled Monday that the amendment proposed by the Constitution Revision Commission is misleading and does not tell voters what it really does.

Amendment 8 combines several ideas into one amendment including term limits for school board members. But the amendment also makes it easier for charter schools to get set up around the state. Charter schools receive public money but are run privately.

Cooper pointed out that the amendment does not even use the words charter schools but would affect their creation.

The lawsuit was filed by the League of Women Voters of Florida. It was one of several challenging amendments approved by the commission that meets every 20 years.

