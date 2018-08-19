Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coral Reef High School, Kendall, Local TV, MIssing Teen, Paris, U.S. Embassy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details have emerged about the search for a teen from Kendall that is missing in Paris.

Tariq Shabazz was there with his mother, brother and other family members.

missing teen paris Search Continues For South Florida Teen Missing In Paris

Tariq Shabazz was in Paris with his mother, brother and other family members when he disappeared earlier this week. (Source: Facebook)

Wednesday night, his mother said Tariq mentioned that he left some headphones in the hotel gym.

After going down to look for them, he never returned.

Tariq was supposed to return to school at Coral Reef High on Monday.

His family has posted information about him on social media and are working with the U.S. Embassy in Paris and the authorities there to try and track him down.

His family says because of the social media effort, an employee at a hotel in a Paris suburb recognized him and reported it to authorities.

His mother also tells CBS4 that she has been in touch with Senator Marco Rubio’s office and that he has been in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Paris.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s