MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details have emerged about the search for a teen from Kendall that is missing in Paris.

Tariq Shabazz was there with his mother, brother and other family members.

Wednesday night, his mother said Tariq mentioned that he left some headphones in the hotel gym.

After going down to look for them, he never returned.

Tariq was supposed to return to school at Coral Reef High on Monday.

His family has posted information about him on social media and are working with the U.S. Embassy in Paris and the authorities there to try and track him down.

His family says because of the social media effort, an employee at a hotel in a Paris suburb recognized him and reported it to authorities.

His mother also tells CBS4 that she has been in touch with Senator Marco Rubio’s office and that he has been in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Paris.