One of the most hotly contested races in South Florida is the race for state senate District 38.

The district stretches from Overtown to Golden Beach.

It includes some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the county and some of the poorest.

State senator Daphne Campbell served in the house and has been in the senate for two years.

Her opponent is Jason Pizzo – a former Miami-Dade state attorney.

Campbell has been dogged by ethical questions, such as her position on women’s rights and LGBTQ rights.

She has criticized Pizzo for not voting for the past eight years and only registering himself as a democrat in 2016.

He responded to those issues, saying “Like many judges and many prosecutors I was non-party affiliated while I was prosecuting crimes involving the life and liberty of other individuals. In 2016 I registered as a democrat to run in this race.”

Campbell was pressed on her voting record seemingly going against the rights of gay people marrying and adopting children despite her voicing support for those same issues.

“I have gay people that work in my office, I have gay friends,” she said. “They have their rights, I have my rights.”

When asked if gay people should have the right to marry in in Florida- “Well, that’s their choice, that’s their right.”

Her voting record, however, seems to say otherwise.

DeFede presses both candidates on these topics and several others.

Guests: Daphne Campbell and Jason Pizzo.

The first part of this segment can be seen above.

The second part of this segment can be seen below.