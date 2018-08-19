Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

As Facing South Florida continues it’s election coverage, we speak to republican congressman and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

CBS4’s Jim DeFede sat down with him last week before he spoke in Little Havana to the Miami-Dade County young republicans.

Among the topics discussed were Stand Your Ground and the recent case in Clearwater involving the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton.

Guest: Congressman Ron DeSantis