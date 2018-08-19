Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
By Jim DeFede
Broward School Board, Campaign 2018, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Lori Alhadeff, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Politics, Ryan Petty

We’re going to talk about some of the races in Broward County.

This is the first election since the massacre at Stoneman Douglas and it is clear that tragedy is having an impact on a variety of races.

Let’s start with the school board race in Broward.

We have the mother of one of the Parkland victims and the father of another both running for a seat.

Lori Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, and Ryan Petty’s daughter, Alaina, were among the 17 who died on February 14th of this year.

DeFede is also joined by David Smiley, a reporter with the Miami Herald covering politics, and Marc Caputo, a senior writer with Politico.

