MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Miami-Dade Mayor will sign an agreement Friday which provides more than 100 officers for elementary schools and K-8 centers across the county. Miami-Dade Schools Police has officers assigned to traditional middle and high schools.

The agreement comes as the district made a last-minute scramble to comply with Florida mandate to have an armed officer assigned to every school. The new legislation was put in place after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in February.

“This has been a daunting challenge, a massive challenge with a very tight deadline and insufficient funding for it to be realized. And from the very beginning I articulated our plan that we would rely on partnerships, collaboration, cooperation with municipal and county leaders,” said Superintendent Carvalho.

Chief Jorge Colina told CBS4 News Thursday he could not commit the 34 officers needed because that would take away resources from high-crime areas.

But things changed following a meeting Thursday afternoon.

“Finally today at the last minute we were able to come to an agreement where through the various different ways of being creative with our resources,” said Chief Colina.

Chief Colina says the city’s going to manage providing the officers by paying some off-duty officers, using officers from other districts and utilizing officers who are working on a different capacity.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez assures residents there are enough officers to both secure schools and the community.

“The City of Miami has 1,300 officers city-wide and about 400 that are beat officers and that means and that means that at any given moment there’s over 100 at a given shift,” said Mayor Suarez.

Miami Gardens has agreed to provide 10 officers to guard schools there.

However there are still some cities, like Homestead and South Miami, still do not have enough officers to cover all schools.

The school district has promised come Monday morning, every school will have an armed officer on campus.