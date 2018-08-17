Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation of a near collision off the Hollywood coast.

CBS News obtained a video which shows a drone hovering off the coast. As the drone pans away from the buildings on the beach, a helicopter is seen approaching the static drone and nearly colliding with it.

The helicopter came within feet of the drone as it flew past it.

The video was posted on YouTube on Thursday and the FAA learned about it on Friday.