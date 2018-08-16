Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – One person was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike heading into the Golden Glades interchange.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted fire rescue workers cutting into the truck’s cargo box to get to the source of the fire.

Drivers are urged to avoid the southbound Turnpike heading into the interchange. Take I-95 as an alternate.

The injured person was taken to Aventura Hospital, no word on their injuries.