NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Lettuce and Tomato is a gourmet gastro bar on West Dixie Highway in the heart of North Miami Beach.

Nestled in a strip mall, the charming eatery is the brainchild of foodie entrepreneur Roy Starobinksy.

“It’s also kind of a hidden gem, so was it by word of mouth that it has caught on?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“We have very good customers. We spend zero money on advertising, so everything is by word of mouth,” said Roy.

The menu was designed by Executive Chef and partner Pablo Melgarejo, a former Zuma Sushi Chef.

The two are friends. Roy says this entire business, including the interior designer, was built on friendships.

“That is how we started when you’re a mom and pop, my accountant is a friend of mine, my lawyer is a friend of mine, a real mom and pop definitely. It started with my wife,” said Roy.

Soon, the name will change to Guy and the Tomato as they realized many customers thought the original name made people think it was a vegan spot. It’s not.

The menu is eclectic and filled with options for all types of foodies.

“I want to say we have good solid food. We pay attention to detail, we don’t encase ourselves in one type of cuisine. We are a fusion restaurant,” Roy explained.

They begin the tasting with the Spanish Octopus, which has been cooked for 8 hours. It’s seared and served with caramelized shallots, potato puree and grilled lemon.

“You know how I can tell when I like it?” asked Petrillo. “I immediately start cutting another bite. It’s super tender and not chewy.”

“It has to be a little tender and have a little bit of a bite so it’s a good combination,” said Roy.

Next is Panko Crusted Shrimp Roll, topped with sliced octopus, jalapeño, ahi amarillo sauce and a cream cheese foam.

“The nice crunch of the shrimp, the sweet rice and heat of the jalapeno, and also the octopus is just wonderful,” said Petrillo.

There’s a mouthwatering 16-ounce New York Steak served with hand-cut fries. The meal is highlighted by a home-made Sangria, that is sweet success.

“Just what the doctor ordered on a summer afternoon here in South Florida,” said Petrillo.

“We have the same doctor,” said Roy, laughing.

Lettuce and Tomato is open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and brunch on Sunday.

For more information visit lettuce-tomato.com.