MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida health officials confirmed two more cases of measles diagnosed in Florida, where an unvaccinated child came down with the illness earlier this week.

The Florida Department of Health said Wednesday the two individuals live in the same household and also weren’t immunized.

The first individual lives in a separate household.

The new cases bring the number of individuals with measles to three in Pinellas County.

Measles is a virus that is easily spread by air droplets when infected persons breathe, cough, or sneeze. The first symptoms are a high fever that may spike to 105F, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Symptoms are followed by a blotchy rash.

Officials urged parents to vaccinate their children.

