MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new school year is just days away from beginning in Miami-Dade County.

Late Thursday afternoon the City of Miami police chief says his department will be able to provide full-time officers at Miami schools when classes begin in four days.

A new state law, enacted after the Parkland massacre, requires it.

Tentative agreement reached with @CityofMiami @MiamiPD to ensure there is a certified law enforcement officer at schools in this city when classes begin Monday. #SafetyFirstMDCPS pic.twitter.com/cU3DbTQ5MX — Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS) August 16, 2018

Wednesday, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said high crime in areas like Liberty City, Overtown and Little Haiti were keeping him from moving officers off the streets and into schools.

But a meeting between Chief Colina, Miami-Dade school superintendent Alberto Carvalo and other city and county officials has led to a workable plan.

Four other cities are still without police contracts to cover a total of 30 schools.

Those cities are Miami Gardens, Miami Springs, South Miami and Homestead.