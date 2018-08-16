Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A would be robber picked the wrong clerk to mess with during a cash grab attempt at 7 Eleven in Hollywood.

It happened Tuesday, Aug. 7th, just before 10:30 p.m. at the store at 1600 N Federal Highway.

Surveillance video shows the man casually standing at the counter waiting to pay for his purchases.

As the cashier opened the register, the man lunged over the counter and tried to grab handfuls of cash from the register.

The clerk then started hitting the man in the head as he continued to reach for the cash drawer. At one point she shoved a pay terminal screen at his head which forced him off the counter.

When he reached back over the counter again in a last ditch effort to score some cash, the clerk threw an empty change drawer at him.

The man then turned and began to leave as another employee showed up behind the counter. The man made it to the door, turned around and took a few steps toward the counter, scooping up some bills off the floor and then he left.

Hollywood police released the surveillance tape from the robbery in hopes that someone recognizes the man and gives them, or Crime Stoppers, a call.