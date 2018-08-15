Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been five months since a bridge collapsed in Miami, killing six people.

We’re getting a different, closer look at the FIU pedestrian bridge coming down in a video released by the school and published by CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald.

The video shows a time lapse of the bridge from three different angles.

At one point in the video, you can see workers standing on top of the bridge before the collapse.

The NTSB is still conducting their investigation on the cause of the failure.