MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – For a few hundred bucks you could own a piece of Miami Beach history.

Seven old lifeguard stands are currently up for auction.

They’ve already been replaced on the beach and now, they can be yours.

Bidding has already started online.

Currently, bids on the lifeguard stands range from one hundred to more than four hundred dollars.

In the past, the retired lifeguard stands have gone for more than three thousand dollars.

The auction ends August 28th.

Winners will have two weeks to pick up their lifeguard stand.

