Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The first day of school for thousands of students in Broward began even before their first class.

About 72-thousand students boarded Broward’s fleet of school buses to begin their first day of the new year. Broward’s bus fleet, which runs more than a thousand routes daily, is one of the largest in the country.

Many of the drivers practiced their routes before the start of the school year to get familiar with their routes. All of the buses are equipped with GPS so the school district will know where they are at all times.

Howard Piggott, who has been a driver for three years, says this is his passion, he worries about the kids and makes them is a top priority. He said he and his fellow drivers personally inspect their buses before heading out.

“It’s very important that we do not miss a single thing here. If the lug nuts are not tightened the wheels can run off. If the gate is not working when I open it, the kids will probably walk right across (the road) chasing after a ball or something. So it’s very important, safety is the number one issue for us, especially for me, I do have grandkids,” he said.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie stopped by the bus depot in Pompano Beach to chat with the drivers and wish them good luck.

He also spoke about some of the expanded programs at the start of the new year.

This year, the school district is expanding debate in schools, 30 more schools will have debate programs. They’re also increasing the number of unique educational programs including the FBI cyber program at Cypress Bay High School.

Four more schools will be offering dual language programs and there will be in an increase in computer science and STEM opportunities.

Students will also have more chances to become environmental stewards in conjunction with the county, Friends of State Parks, The Everglades Foundation, and the National Wildlife Federation.

Broward is the sixth largest school district in the nation with more than 271-thousand students.