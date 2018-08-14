Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – If you’re planning to take you emotional support piglet or peacock on your next Royal Caribbean cruise across the Caribbean, we hope you have a plan B.

The Doral based cruise line has updated its policy regarding emotional support animals and effective immediately they will not sail onboard any Royal Caribbean International ships.

There is, however, an exception.

Emotional support animals noted on reservations prior to July 30, 2018, are protected and will be allowed to sail.

The cruise line cites that emotional support animals are not recognized by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Royal Caribbean isn’t alone in cracking down on emotional support animals.

Recently, American Airlines also changed its policy for “comfort” animals on flights.

Those who want to bring such an animal on board now have to file paperwork 48 hours before a flight, and there are new restrictions on which types of animals are permitted.

Emotional support animals provide comfort to those suffering from emotional or psychological conditions such as anxiety, depression and panic attacks. They’re typically allowed to fly on planes for free if they meet certain requirements.

American Airlines said that between 2016 and 2017, the number of customers transporting service or support animals aboard their planes rose by more than 40%.

Passengers with a support animal have always had to provide a letter from their mental health professional. But the airline said it will now be stricter about contacting these professionals well in advance of flights, in order to verify their notes.

Additionally, American Airlines now says that some animals are off limits entirely because they pose a safety or public health risk.

This includes not only insects, goats and hedgehogs, but also ferrets, spiders, and non-household birds, like chickens and hawks. Unclean animals, or animals with an odor, are banned, too.

Delta and United both issued revised guidelines earlier this year which tightened the rules on emotional support animals.

In January, a woman who claimed that a peacock was her “emotional support animal” was not allowed to bring the animal on board her United Airlines flight.

