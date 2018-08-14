Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Officials at Orlando International Airport say four security officers fell ill after checking the contents of oversized containers holding unknown liquids.

Two of the Transportation Security Administration officers and an airport operations worker were taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution” on Tuesday. The liquids ended up being a form of herbal tea.

Airport officials say in a statement that airport operations weren’t affected by the incident.

A hazmat team from the Orlando Fire Department was called to the airport to evaluate the containers holding the liquids, as well as homemade soap.

The passenger with the containers of liquids was questioned by the FBI and released.

Airport officials say the passenger was trespassed and wasn’t allowed to fly out of the airport on Tuesday.

