  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grand Theft, Insurance Fraud, Local TV, Miami-Dade Police Department, Police Lieutenant Arrested

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Tuesday one of their own has betrayed the badge.

The department said a Miami-Dade police lieutenant has been arrested and charged with scheme to defraud, insurance fraud and grand theft.

Juan Perez, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, tweeted about the arrest on Tuesday:

Lieutenant Alexander Diaz de Villegas is accused of filing false home insurance claims.

He was charged along with his ex-wife, Barbara Diaz de Villegas, a public adjuster who was previously arrested for insurance fraud in May.

Lieutenant Diaz de Villegas is being held on $65,000 bond.

His ex-wife is being held on $55,000 bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s