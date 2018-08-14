Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Tuesday one of their own has betrayed the badge.
The department said a Miami-Dade police lieutenant has been arrested and charged with scheme to defraud, insurance fraud and grand theft.
Juan Perez, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, tweeted about the arrest on Tuesday:
Lieutenant Alexander Diaz de Villegas is accused of filing false home insurance claims.
He was charged along with his ex-wife, Barbara Diaz de Villegas, a public adjuster who was previously arrested for insurance fraud in May.
Lieutenant Diaz de Villegas is being held on $65,000 bond.
His ex-wife is being held on $55,000 bond.