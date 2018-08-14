Filed Under:Child Porn Charges, Florida Department of Corrections, Orlando

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) -— A Florida corrections officer has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

Tony Holowaty was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say they got a tip that the corrections officer had downloaded the child porn.

A search warrant was executed at his home and agents say they found evidence on a digital device.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail with no bond.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for him.

