ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) -— A Florida corrections officer has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

Tony Holowaty was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say they got a tip that the corrections officer had downloaded the child porn.

A search warrant was executed at his home and agents say they found evidence on a digital device.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail with no bond.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for him.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)