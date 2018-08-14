Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A security firm hired by Broward County Schools after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is not recommending that the district put metal detectors in District schools at this time.

The information is contained in a lengthy and detailed report released by the Broward School District as board members heard from Michael Dorn, Executive Director of Safe Havens International.

Safe Havens said metal detectors may be viable for some schools like alternative schools where students have an elevated risk for violence, middle and high schools where some students are gang members or schools where the presence of weapons on campus is a problem.

However, the firm said they believe that due to high costs, delays in processing large number of students along with the fact that the detectors are not foolproof, metal detectors are not recommended for schools in the District. The firm said random weapons searches are also useful.

“I’m not against metal detection, if we’re going to fund it right,” Dorn told the Board. “If people understand that they will be waiting. It’s not going to be quick. If they understand that it takes x-ray screening of pocketbooks and book bags.”

The meeting on the report comes one day before schools open across Broward County, including at Stoneman Douglas, where the community is still reeling from the murders of 17 students, teachers and staff and the wounding of 17 others last February 14.

The Safe Havens report makes a series of recommendations about everything from security cameras to metal detectors. But first, Safe Havens recommends not doing too much too quickly.

“We would caution you about moving too fast,” Dorn said, citing other school districts nationwide that spent large amounts of money and added many security features that were unnecessary or quickly outdated. The report recommends a “…focus on effective implementation of the changes rather than on the speed of implementation.”

Safe Havens is recommending:

Smart cameras.

More portable radios & equipment to boost reliability & reach on campus.

Panic alarm buttons at key school areas.

Improved access systems to get into schools.

Creating a Chief Security Officer position and other subordinate positions.

Adding more emergency preparedness training.

As students return to Stoneman Douglas Wednesday, one day after the 6 month anniversary of the tragedy, a number of parents told CBS 4 News they have serious concerns about safety and security at the school. They wanted metal detectors and can’t understand why they’re not in place. Parent Tracy Lund told the School Board that’s exactly how she feels.

“How are you going to tell me that no one else on the campus is going to have a gun or a knife in their backpack?” Lund said.

The School District says they have not made a decision on whether to go ahead with the metal detector pilot program at Stoneman Douglas that’s been discussed for the past few months.

Safe Havens will now undertake a second portion of their review, assessing the operations of each school in the district.

Once that report is complete at the end of October, public hearings will be held and decisions will be made.

The report by Safe Havens positively cites the security and safety work done by the District in recent years.

“The District has expended considerable time, energy and fiscal resources to enhance safety, security and emergency preparedness,” the report says, adding that Broward Schools has employees who want to increase security and make commitment to improving safety districtwide. The report called that an “Invaluable asset.”

The goal for the District and Safe Havens is clear — they want to find a balance between real security and security that simply makes people feel better.

“I think one of the worst things we can do is a false sense of security,” Dorn said.

In another development, late Tuesday the city of Fort Lauderdale announced they are providing 13 police officers to county schools for the next five days to meet a state mandate to have an armed officer at each school.

The city says the Broward County School Board called the city and told them they were not able to meet that requirement and needed a temporary solution.