Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The author of a best-seller about the Columbine school shooting is working on a book about the February 14 shooting in Parkland.

Harper announced Tuesday that Dave Cullen’s “Parkland” is scheduled to come out in February, timed to the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, Cullen “burrows into the hearts” of the Parkland student survivors as the follows their lives in the months after the shooting.

Cullen’s “Columbine” came out in 2009, a decade after the Colorado shooting, and spent several weeks on The New York Times’ best-seller list. He has been writing about Parkland for Vanity Fair.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)