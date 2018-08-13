  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While students in Miami-Dade and Broward get ready for the first day of class, school bus drivers in the counties are already hard at work.

Monday morning they hit the road in test runs of their routes.

Broward public schools said they are ready to transport some 72-thousand student on more than a thousand daily bus routes.

In Miami-Dade, 820 buses will be undertaking the massive operation of transporting nearly 50,000 students daily via 820 routes in the county.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said safety is their primary concern.

Broward students head back to school on Wednesday, August 15th. Miami-Dade students will return on Monday, August 20th.

