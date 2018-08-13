Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While students in Miami-Dade and Broward get ready for the first day of class, school bus drivers in the counties are already hard at work.

Monday morning they hit the road in test runs of their routes.

Broward public schools said they are ready to transport some 72-thousand student on more than a thousand daily bus routes.

In Miami-Dade, 820 buses will be undertaking the massive operation of transporting nearly 50,000 students daily via 820 routes in the county.

We are ready for the first day of school! @MDCPS buses will travel over 16 million miles this school year, covering 2,400 square miles throughout Miami-Dade County. #BeyondThePromise pic.twitter.com/R6HbNS3Rw8 — Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS) August 13, 2018

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said safety is their primary concern.

It’s all about safety, respect and responsibility and that begins at the bus stop. Parents, please exercise patience, as there might be traffic delays. Make sure your children arrive at the bus stop on time and remind them to buckle up before bus departs. #SafetyFirstMDCPS pic.twitter.com/zxcpkfAkPp — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 13, 2018

Broward students head back to school on Wednesday, August 15th. Miami-Dade students will return on Monday, August 20th.