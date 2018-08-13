Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man in connection to a child’s death over the weekend.

Police said Denny Llopiz, 27, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

On Friday morning, Miami Beach police and fire rescue responded to Llopiz’s home after getting a 911 call about a child being unresponsive.

Miami Beach fire rescue tried to revive the girl on scene and then transported the child to Mount Sinai Hospital where she later died, according to police.

After working the case through the weekend, it was determined that the girl sustained blunt force trauma a few hours prior to her death, police said.

Llopiz was arrested and charged in the child’s death.

Anyone with further information can to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.