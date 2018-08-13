Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) – A grieving mother is asking for help to find the hit and run driver that cruelly took her son’s life.

That young man was a popular assistant football coach at Cypress Bay High School in Weston.

He was killed while standing on I-95 after being involved in a crash on the highway.

With no leads in the case, family members gathered at Florida Highway Patrol headquarters to ask for the public’s help.

There were special words from his mother.

Marie Ulysse-Lanoue’s son, 27-year-old Carlo Ulysse Jr., lost his life two Sunday’s ago by Oakland Park Boulevard on I-95.

“This is a mother who is grieving and please, I appeal for any little help,” said Ulysse-Lanoue.

FHP says Ulysse got out of his vehicle after getting in to a collision and was struck by a 3rd vehicle that took off.

“I would like to at least want to know, what happened,” said Ulysse-Lanoue. “Did you run him over? Was he crushed? Please anything, anything you know would help.”

Ulysse’s mother says her son died while trying to check on the other driver.

“Even in his last day he died trying to help someone else and that’s what he loved to do,” she said. “My son, my son always tried helping others before himself.”

Family members gathered with the parents of Ulysse, who was known as C.J. and was a defensive backs coach at Cypress Bay High School that tried to inspire young football players.

“C.J. was only 27 years old and he was full of life,” said Carlo Ulysse Sr., the victim’s father. “In fact, this shirt that we are wearing carried his brand, more fire, more life.

“He was a good kid who just wanted to live his life and love it in very positive nature with the love of his family, his sisters and his brothers.”

Now his loved ones need help.

“I would say to the individual ‘come forth,’” Ulysse Sr. said. “You will never rest until you come forth and say what happened.”

“I’m asking the public please if they know anything,” added Ulysse-Lanoue. “The whole world that knows me and knows my family knows what this boy mean to me.”

Investigators say there was little evidence on the scene.

They do not know what type of vehicle hit C.J. but they say it should have front end or windshield damage.

Anyone with information is being asked to please call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3000 is being offered.