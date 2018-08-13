Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big change went into effect Monday morning at Dolphin Expressway interchange at NW 27th Avenue.

It’s called the Diverging Diamond Interchange or DDI for short. It’s a new traffic interchange that will have drivers briefly driving on the opposite side of the road as they pass under the State Road 836.

There is a police presence during the opening to help drivers get used to the new traffic pattern.

The DDI is a new design that is expected to improve the flow of traffic entering and exiting SR 836.

“Eliminating the left turn signal fast, crossing over to the opposite side of traffic, you now have a direct left-hand turn at expressway and out of the expressway without having to add a signal phase,” said Miami-Dade Expressway Authority director of engineering Juan Toledo.

DDIs may be new to South Florida, but they achieved positive results in places like Atlanta’s metro area.

A DDI at Northwest 57th Avenue is expected to open by the end of the year.

