SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A shoplifter created a very scary situation for shoppers at a popular mall in Sunrise.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, a shoplifter with a knife caused patrons at the Sawgrass Mills Mall to run for the exits, police say.

Incorrect reports began circling on social media saying there was an active shooter at the mall, but Sunrise Police were quick to put an end to that rumor.

Police are still searching for the shoplifting suspect.

 

