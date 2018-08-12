Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A shoplifter created a very scary situation for shoppers at a popular mall in Sunrise.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, a shoplifter with a knife caused patrons at the Sawgrass Mills Mall to run for the exits, police say.

Incorrect reports began circling on social media saying there was an active shooter at the mall, but Sunrise Police were quick to put an end to that rumor.

Sunrise Police Department are not working an Active Shooter at Sawgrass Mills Mall. The incident was a shoplifting where the suspect had a knife. We are searching for the subject within the mall. #SawgrassMillsMall #SunrisePolice #HappeningNow #SawgrassMills — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) August 12, 2018

Police are still searching for the shoplifting suspect.