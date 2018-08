Ex-Miami Beach Cop, Cleared in Shooting, Arrested AgainFormer Miami Beach police officer Adam Tavss, cleared 2 months ago in the 2009 shooting of tourist Husien Shehada, is back behind bars for allegedly attacking his former girlfriend, and violating probation on a marijuana charge.

Florida Primary For Agriculture Commissioner Features 7 CandidatesElection Day is right around the corner and voters are gathering information on several important races happening inside the state of Florida.

Text Messages May Reveal Why Miami Schools Chief Turned Down Big NY City JobNew text messages show Miami-Dade schools superintendent had a lot of unanswered questions when he said yes to taking on the nation's largest school district.

Florida Will Have New Attorney General In 2019; Meet The Primary CandidatesWith Election Day rapidly approaching, there are several important races inside the state of Florida that voters are keeping a close eye on.

Bottlenose Dolphin Death Toll Rises Due To Red TideNine dead bottlenose dolphins found in Sarasota County are believed to be victims of a deadly organism blooming in the waters of Florida's Gulf coast.

Perseid Meteors To Put On A Show This WeekendMoonless nights will make the spectacle of the annual Perseid meteor shower even more scintillating this weekend for much of the world.

Nelson v. Scott: A Look At The Candidates In Florida's Senate RaceA look at Florida's U.S. Senate seat race with incumbent Bill Nelson and outgoing Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Broward Police Association Calls On Local Law Enforcement To Boycott Dolphins Over Anthem ProtestsSome members of South Florida’s law enforcement community are not pleased with the Miami Dolphins.

Buzz Aldrin Thinks Space Force Is "Giant Leap" In The Right DirectionHe was there when man first landed on the moon in 1969 and on Friday, Buzz Aldrin endorsed a new galactic effort -- the Trump administration's Space Force.

Best Places For Fresh Fish In MiamiNothing is quite so unappealing as ordering fresh fish only to find out that it is already several days old. Whether purchasing fish to cook at home or ordering a plate of seafood, always make sure that the seafood is fresh. South Florida has some of the best seafood markets that sell fresh fish. Some fish markets have their own commercial fishing boats. So, check out the venues below for some great fish and seafood.