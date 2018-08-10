Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New text messages show Miami-Dade schools superintendent had a lot of unanswered questions when he said yes to taking on the nation’s largest school district.

In the text messages, dating as far back as February, New York City’s deputy mayor Dean Fuleihan tells Miami-Dade’s public schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho he will not be getting the retirement package he expected.

Carvalho told Fuleihan he was ‘caught totally off guard’ and admitted to ‘misunderstanding’ their previous conversations.

He also asked about getting paid for speaking engagements.

On that day he made his announcement, he told the audience his loyalty was to the children.

He said, “I am breaking an agreement between adults to honor an agreement and a pact I have with the children of Miami.”

Miami-Dade public schools office doubled down releasing a statement saying Carvalho’s decision to stay “Came as a result of the School Board and community’s overwhelming support” and “discussions regarding compensation were limited to minutes at most, never a priority, and readily settled.”

By CBS4s Amber Diaz