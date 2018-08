Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man in Sunrise is charged with video voyeurism after taking pictures under a woman’s dress.

Sunrise police say 59-year-old Jose Barrios was arrested Wednesday at an IKEA after he allegedly used his phone to get the pictures.

Store surveillance video shows him in a pink shirt running towards the restrooms before hitting a dead end.

Police say bystanders took him down until police arrived.