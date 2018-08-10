Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Miami police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who helped himself to money left in a restaurant’s cash register.

The burglary occurred on July 26th.

Surveillance cameras captured the man entering the Rice House at 58th Street and South Dixie Highway as the employees got ready for opening. On the video, the man goes to a register, opens it, and removes more than $200 in cash. He then runs out of the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the sticky-fingered bandit is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS(8477).