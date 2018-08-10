  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Hank Tester
Filed Under:Alabama, Double Murder, Hank Tester, Local TV, Murder, South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search for a double-murder suspect in Alabama leads to arrests in South Florida.

It all started on August 2, when a little girl was found wandering the streets in east Birmingham, Alabama. She had blood-stained clothes and told police her grandparents were dead.

Police were called and found 67-year-old Mary Holt and 68-year-old Steve Holt. Both apparent victims of homicide, according to police.

Kristen Gullion, 30, was picked up in Miami Beach for illegally parking her vehicle.

The license plate of the car Guillion was driving, a Honda Civic, came back to the murdered Alabama grandparents.

Gullion said the car belongs to a friend.

Late Friday evening, Hollywood police arrested Vivian De La Rosa Toniana and Zachary Phillips after they crashed their stolen vehicle.

Birmingham police requested the extradition of the suspects to face charges in Alabama.

Birmingham police are in South Florida working on the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s