MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search for a double-murder suspect in Alabama leads to arrests in South Florida.

It all started on August 2, when a little girl was found wandering the streets in east Birmingham, Alabama. She had blood-stained clothes and told police her grandparents were dead.

Police were called and found 67-year-old Mary Holt and 68-year-old Steve Holt. Both apparent victims of homicide, according to police.

Kristen Gullion, 30, was picked up in Miami Beach for illegally parking her vehicle.

The license plate of the car Guillion was driving, a Honda Civic, came back to the murdered Alabama grandparents.

Gullion said the car belongs to a friend.

Late Friday evening, Hollywood police arrested Vivian De La Rosa Toniana and Zachary Phillips after they crashed their stolen vehicle.

Birmingham police requested the extradition of the suspects to face charges in Alabama.

Birmingham police are in South Florida working on the case.