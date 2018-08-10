Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Elections officials in Miami-Dade are getting ready for early voting, which starts Monday.

Officials loaded voting machines on Friday and delivered them to the 20 early-voting sites across the county.

Early voting for the primary elections begins at 7 a.m. on Monday and continues through August 26th.

In Broward, early voting starts on August 18th and ends on the 26th.

HOW TO VOTE

There are three ways to cast your ballot.

Early voting, vote-by-mail ballot and in person on Election Day.

If you are planning to vote early, click the links below to find the list of open early voting locations.

Early voting locations in Miami-Dade *Early voting starts Monday August 13 in Miami-Dade County.

Early voting locations in Broward County *Early voting starts Saturday August 18 in Broward County.

Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday, August 26.

The primary is Tuesday, August 28.

It’s best to know who you are going to vote for before you fill out your ballot, so why not give the ballot a once over before you head to the polls.

