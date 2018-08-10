Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grand theft auto is just the beginning of Vladimir Moise’s problems.

He is accused of committing a violent, one-man crime wave, all in the space of a few minutes Wednesday on Miami Beach.

According to court documents, a woman went to Moise’s apartment building on Lenox Avenue to retrieve her personal things, and left her Mini Cooper outside, running, with her small dog in it.

Moise allegedly ran out and stole the woman’s car, and took off with her hanging onto it. She fell to the street from the car. Police say Moise threw the woman’s dog out of the moving car. Both woman and dog suffered some nasty injuries.

A public defender wanted Moise released to his home, perhaps on an ankle monitor. The attorney argued that Moise had “absolutely no criminal history in Miami-Dade.”

But judge Gisela Cardonne Ely would not hear of releasing Moise on house arrest.

“On count three, for throwing the dog out of the car, I’m going to make it a $25,000 bond, because of all the victims in the case, that one could not help itself,“ the judge said.

Cardonne Ely wished Moise “good luck” as she sent him back to jail. He’s going to need it, facing three serious felony charges.

It’s not expected that Moise will get out of jail anytime soon. He cannot afford an attorney, and on a bar assistant’s salary, will likely have difficulty posting bail totaling $38,000.