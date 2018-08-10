Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Rick Scott was in Martin County on Friday touring a river filled with toxic algae.

Scott refused to speak with residents who wanted to share their concerns.

He was at a marina in Stuart to announce $700,000 dollars in federal funding to clean up toxic algae.

The governor’s tour boat departed from a different place than originally planned, upsetting many who waited hours to speak with him.

The toxic algae has caused many problems for people whose jobs depend on fishing or tourism.

“I’m particularly upset with Scott because every time you see him on TV he’s jobs, jobs, jobs! And every time I turn around my friends are losing jobs, jobs, jobs,” a local resident said.

Local politicians also went on a separate boat from the governor.

Scott’s office says the change was made because of a security concern.