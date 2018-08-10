  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nasal spray sold at CVS drugstores nationwide is being recalled.

Bottles of “CVS Health 12-hour sinus relief nasal mist” could be contaminated with a bacterium. According to the Food and Drug Administration, most people who use the spray could get slightly sick. For people with cystic fibrosis or immune disorders, the bacterium can be deadly.

So far there have been no reports of anyone getting sick.

Anyone who bought the nasal spray should throw it away or return it to CVS.

