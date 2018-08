Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An officer was injured in a police-involved crash in North Miami Beach.

The overnight crash happened at NE 163rd Street and 26th Avenue.

Construction crews on the scene said the female North Miami police officer was on duty at the construction site when a car slammed into her cruiser.

A man and woman in the car that hit the officer were taken to the hospital as was the officer. All of their injuries are said to be minor.