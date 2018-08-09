PROGRAMMING NOTEDolphins v. Bucs on CBS4 Tonight at 7! Regularly scheduled programming, including Big Brother, will air on WBFS-myTV33
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Transportation Safety Board is updating the investigation into the FIU bridge collapse.

The NTSB says it has thoroughly examined the bridge’s construction materials and conducted numerous tests.

Pictures released Thursday show there were cracks on the bridge after the bridge was put in place and two days before the collapse.

ntsb NTSB Updates Investigation Into FIU Bridge Collapse

They also say it has interviewed employees from eight different firms and organizations. However, it has yet to reach a final conclusion as to what caused the bridge to collapse on March 15th killing six people.

