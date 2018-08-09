Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Members of a violent South Florida street gang are under arrest Thursday following an early morning round up by federal, state and local police agencies.

Nearly a dozen people were arrested during the raid at NW 70th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Members of Homeland Security, along with Miami Police, the FDLE and DEA moved in doing a criminal search for gang and narcotics related suspects. They made eleven arrests, eight of those arrests were federal and three were made by the FDLE.

Neighbor George Cherry is happy the arrests took place.

“Because it makes your neighborhood safer and makes us feel safe.”

Police say these arrests have been a long time coming.

“This is just another clear example of how we are making the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County just a safer place to live and work for its residents,” said Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz. “So I’m sure today that those residents that live in those areas that were affected by those arrests, I’m sure those residents will sleep better tonight knowing that these bad guys are off the streets.”

Cruz went on to explain collaboration among police agencies worked very well in Thursday’s arrests.

“We are working together with Homeland Security and FDLE and DEA try to curb violent crime and we are ecstatic about the results of this operation and what was being done here. This is a good day for us.”

With help from the community, more can always be done to make our neighborhoods safer by calling police to report suspicious activity.

“We always ask the community to come forward with any and all information what will help us out,” said Cruz.

Investigators have not released the name of the gang involved in Thursday’s arrests. They say this an ongoing investigation.

Some of those arrested could end up appearing in federal court.